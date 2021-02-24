2GB
Sydney CBD’s ‘green shoots’ to flourish under eased restrictions

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Sydney CBD’s ‘green shoots’ to flourish under eased restrictions

The NSW government is selling Sydney back to Sydneysiders, launching a website full of travel itineraries.

Restrictions on gatherings and weddings, as well as vertical consumption will soon be rolled back, providing further opportunities for the hospitality industry.

Jobs, Tourism and Investment Minister Stuart Ayres told Jim Wilson more people are returning to the CBD, but the city’s economic struggle is not yet over.

“We’re seeing numbers pick up on our transport network, we’ve seen more people checking in on Thursday and Friday nights into their local bar or … café.

“There’s lots of green shoots there, but we still really need to back in the Sydney CBD, cause that’s the area that’s really been hurting.

“Be a tourist in your own city.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
