BREAKING | Restrictions eased for weddings, home gatherings

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a further easing of restrictions as NSW records 38 days of no community transmission.

From Friday, 50 guests will be allowed inside a home, up from 30.

Weddings will be allowed a rotating 30 people on the dancefloor.

The guest cap will remain but Ms Berejiklian has indicated that may change in a few weeks time.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to sing but congregations will have to wear a mask and adhere to a four sqm rule.

From March 17, patrons will be allowed to stand up and have a drink indoors.