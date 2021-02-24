2GB
BREAKING | Restrictions eased for weddings, home gatherings

5 mins ago
National Nine News
covid-19Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for BREAKING | Restrictions eased for weddings, home gatherings

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a further easing of restrictions as NSW records 38 days of no community transmission. 

From Friday, 50 guests will be allowed inside a home, up from 30.

Weddings will be allowed a rotating 30 people on the dancefloor.

The guest cap will remain but Ms Berejiklian has indicated that may change in a few weeks time.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to sing but congregations will have to wear a mask and adhere to a four sqm rule.

From March 17, patrons will be allowed to stand up and have a drink indoors.

 

 

 

 

National Nine News
NewsNSW
