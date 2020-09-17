Summer on the agenda as government seeks to ‘bring life back to Sydney’

The NSW government has turned their attention to the summer season as they work to revive the state’s economy.

Unemployment has fallen from 7.2 per cent to 6.7 per cent in NSW and sits at 6.8 per cent across the country, down from 7.5 per cent.

A Summer Summit will be held today between the government, Lord Mayor Clover Moore and business owners to work on the best way to maintain a thriving economy during a COVID-safe summer.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Ben Fordham 70 per cent of jobs lost during the pandemic have been restored but Sydney has been hit hard by the restrictions.

“Trade is down in certain areas by around 90 per cent.

“We want to look at ways in which we can bring back life to Sydney, particularly over summer, where a lot of these businesses rely on summer trade to get through.”

