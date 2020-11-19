‘Stop playing games’: Ben Fordham slams QLD Premier’s latest stunt

Ben Fordham says it’s time for Annastacia Palaszczuk to “grow up” after her latest stunt towards the NSW Premier.

The Queensland Premier has asked Queenslanders to give suggestions of what she should text the NSW premier, claiming she would send the best one.

It comes after Gladys Berejiklian texted her about the border issue, only to receive a reply gloating about the Origin I win.

Ben Fordham has a simple message for Ms Palaszczuk: “Stop playing games”.

“She thinks the whole border thing is a joke!

“This is about peoples lives and livelihoods and I’m starting to think she just doesn’t give a stuff.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk is becoming a bigger pest than the cane toad.”

