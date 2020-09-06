2GB
‘Stop pinching our money!’: Ben Fordham slams rego ‘revenue-raising’

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NSW GovernmentRegistration

Ben Fordham is criticising the NSW government for revenue-raising after it was revealed they rake in $40 million a year over unregistered vehicles.

Since registration stickers were scrapped in 2013 the drivers have paid $250 million in fines over unregistered vehicles.

Comparatively, at the end of 2010 about 34,000 people were fined $17.4 million.

“Now the revenue-raisers are taking advantage,” Ben Fordham declared.

“Bring back the rego stickers and stop pinching our money!”

Ben Fordham
MoneyNewsNSW
