‘Stop pinching our money!’: Ben Fordham slams rego ‘revenue-raising’
Ben Fordham is criticising the NSW government for revenue-raising after it was revealed they rake in $40 million a year over unregistered vehicles.
Since registration stickers were scrapped in 2013 the drivers have paid $250 million in fines over unregistered vehicles.
Comparatively, at the end of 2010 about 34,000 people were fined $17.4 million.
“Now the revenue-raisers are taking advantage,” Ben Fordham declared.
“Bring back the rego stickers and stop pinching our money!”
