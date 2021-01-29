2GB
State Education Minister hits back at teacher shortage ‘beat-up’

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Schools Sarah Mitchell Teachers
The NSW Education Minister has rejected claims vacancies in the school system are adversely affecting students.

The NSW Teachers Federation have raised concerns a teacher shortage has caused classes to be scrapped, accusing the Education Department of losing control of staffing.

Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson the issue is “a bit of a beat-up”, with temporary teachers only accounting for two per cent of the workforce.

“The numbers don’t always reflect what’s happening in communities.

“Certain parts of the state … absolutely yeah, we do have challenges getting professionals out to regional NSW … but it’s not something I’m overly concerned about.

“This is not a new issue.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
EducationNewsNSW
