State Education Minister hits back at teacher shortage ‘beat-up’

The NSW Education Minister has rejected claims vacancies in the school system are adversely affecting students.

The NSW Teachers Federation have raised concerns a teacher shortage has caused classes to be scrapped, accusing the Education Department of losing control of staffing.

Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson the issue is “a bit of a beat-up”, with temporary teachers only accounting for two per cent of the workforce.

“The numbers don’t always reflect what’s happening in communities.

“Certain parts of the state … absolutely yeah, we do have challenges getting professionals out to regional NSW … but it’s not something I’m overly concerned about.

“This is not a new issue.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty