State Education Minister hits back at teacher shortage ‘beat-up’
The NSW Education Minister has rejected claims vacancies in the school system are adversely affecting students.
The NSW Teachers Federation have raised concerns a teacher shortage has caused classes to be scrapped, accusing the Education Department of losing control of staffing.
Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson the issue is “a bit of a beat-up”, with temporary teachers only accounting for two per cent of the workforce.
“The numbers don’t always reflect what’s happening in communities.
“Certain parts of the state … absolutely yeah, we do have challenges getting professionals out to regional NSW … but it’s not something I’m overly concerned about.
“This is not a new issue.”
Image: Getty