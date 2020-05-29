STARTS MONDAY | Ben Fordham launches 2GB Breakfast show

Ben Fordham will be returning to 2GB on Monday as the new host of Breakfast following Alan Jones’ retirement.

After hosting the fiercely competitive drive time slot for almost a decade, Ben is ready to step in as host of the #1 breakfast show in Sydney.

It is a fitting placement for Fordham, who as a 15 year old school kid completed his first work experience placement on the Alan Jones Breakfast show.

Alan helped Ben realise his ambition to work in radio and he went on to be awarded ‘Best Talk Presenter’ five times (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) and voted ‘Best Metropolitan Current Affairs Presenter’ in 2017 in the prestigious ACRA Awards.

Ben is looking forward to welcoming back his loyal listeners and gaining new ones along the way.

Tune in to Ben Fordham Live from Monday to Friday 5.30am-9am on 2GB.

