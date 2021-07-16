2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp reflects on the ‘global language’ of pop

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Gary KempSpandau Ballet
Article image for Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp reflects on the ‘global language’ of pop

Spandau Ballet songwriter Gary Kemp is taking his solo career to the next level with new album IN SOLO.

He told Deborah Knight it’s been a “difficult” record to produce, having taken 25 years to release his sophomore solo album.

“I was busy trying to get on with all the other stuff!”

Watch the video for single Ahead of the Game below

Having ‘said goodbye’ to Spandau Ballet, Kemp was ready to move on to other projects but grateful for the role the band played in music history.

“That was the power of what was happening in the Eighties.

“We were making videos, and they had been pumped like gas across the globe.

“Pop music was the first globalisation – that was the first time that there was a real global language.”

Press PLAY below to hear about Gary Kemp’s inspiration

Kemp produced live renditions of new tracks Ahead of the Game and Too Much exclusively for Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

Press PLAY below to listen to the live singles

Image: YouTube

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873