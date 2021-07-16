Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp reflects on the ‘global language’ of pop

Spandau Ballet songwriter Gary Kemp is taking his solo career to the next level with new album IN SOLO.

He told Deborah Knight it’s been a “difficult” record to produce, having taken 25 years to release his sophomore solo album.

“I was busy trying to get on with all the other stuff!”

Having ‘said goodbye’ to Spandau Ballet, Kemp was ready to move on to other projects but grateful for the role the band played in music history.

“That was the power of what was happening in the Eighties.

“We were making videos, and they had been pumped like gas across the globe.

“Pop music was the first globalisation – that was the first time that there was a real global language.”

Kemp produced live renditions of new tracks Ahead of the Game and Too Much exclusively for Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

