2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snowy Hydro 2.0 given green light by federal government

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Snowy HydroSussan Ley

Plans for a massive expansion of the hydroelectric scheme in the Kosciuszko National Park have received the stamp of approval from the Morrison government.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Deborah Knight the Snowy 2.0 project will “balance the environment with jobs”.

“It’s a fantastic result, incredibly well received by this community.

“They’re waiting for jobs … people want to get back into the park. All of the investment … will help make this the world-class attraction it’s always been.”

The green light from the Commonwealth comes just a month after the NSW government approved the project, but Ms Ley was adamant the fast-tracking is “totally unrelated” to the Eden-Monaro by-election.

“I put the project team to fast-track this together in February, before Mike Kelly announced his resignation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873