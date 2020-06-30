Snowy Hydro 2.0 given green light by federal government

Plans for a massive expansion of the hydroelectric scheme in the Kosciuszko National Park have received the stamp of approval from the Morrison government.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Deborah Knight the Snowy 2.0 project will “balance the environment with jobs”.

“It’s a fantastic result, incredibly well received by this community.

“They’re waiting for jobs … people want to get back into the park. All of the investment … will help make this the world-class attraction it’s always been.”

The green light from the Commonwealth comes just a month after the NSW government approved the project, but Ms Ley was adamant the fast-tracking is “totally unrelated” to the Eden-Monaro by-election.

“I put the project team to fast-track this together in February, before Mike Kelly announced his resignation.”

