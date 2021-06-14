Sims siblings’ heartwarming surprise on-air amid Queen’s Birthday Honour

Former rugby league and rugby union player Ruan Sims has received the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to women’s rugby league.

She told Ray Hadley the award was very humbling.

“I know there were a lot of women ahead of me who haven’t received it.”

Despite a media ban for players on game day, Ray Hadley managed to get Ruan’s brother, NRL player Tariq Sims, on the line to surprise his sister.

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe