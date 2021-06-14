2GB
Sims siblings’ heartwarming surprise on-air amid Queen’s Birthday Honour

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Queen's Birthday honoursRUAN SIMSTariq Sims
Article image for Sims siblings’ heartwarming surprise on-air amid Queen’s Birthday Honour

Former rugby league and rugby union player Ruan Sims has received the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to women’s rugby league.

She told Ray Hadley the award was very humbling.

“I know there were a lot of women ahead of me who haven’t received it.”

Despite a media ban for players on game day, Ray Hadley managed to get Ruan’s brother, NRL player Tariq Sims, on the line to surprise his sister.

Press PLAY below to hear the heartwarming moment

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe 

Ray Hadley
NewsSports
