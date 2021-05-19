2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Shut up’: Agriculture minister takes aim at ‘brainless’ PETA activists

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Adam Marshallanimal activistsmouse plaguePETA
Article image for ‘Shut up’: Agriculture minister takes aim at ‘brainless’ PETA activists

Animal rights activists who suggested mice should be trapped not killed are facing a furious backlash from residents of regional NSW.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall challenged PETA to catch and feed the plague of mice themselves, if their concerns are genuine.

“These people are just dribblers, they’re absolutely brainless,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Their comments are not just stupid and wrong, they’re utterly offensive and very hurtful for people that are dealing every day with the very significant economic … but also social and mental health impacts that these vermin [have].

“They should just shut up, they should just … focus on caring for animals rather than trying to protect the ‘rights’ of pests and vermin.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Marshall fire up

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873