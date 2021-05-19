‘Shut up’: Agriculture minister takes aim at ‘brainless’ PETA activists

Animal rights activists who suggested mice should be trapped not killed are facing a furious backlash from residents of regional NSW.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall challenged PETA to catch and feed the plague of mice themselves, if their concerns are genuine.

“These people are just dribblers, they’re absolutely brainless,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Their comments are not just stupid and wrong, they’re utterly offensive and very hurtful for people that are dealing every day with the very significant economic … but also social and mental health impacts that these vermin [have].

“They should just shut up, they should just … focus on caring for animals rather than trying to protect the ‘rights’ of pests and vermin.”

