Ben Fordham confronts PETA activist over mouse plague comments

Ben Fordham has confronted an animal activist after PETA came under fire for their comments on the mouse plague in regional Australia.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have argued the rodents should not be killed or denied their “right” to food because of the “dangerous notion of human supremacy”.

PETA’s Aleesha Naxakis insists “we are not anti-farmer”.

“It is so unfair that these mice are going to suffer these horrible deaths.”

