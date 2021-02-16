2GB
‘She’s finished’: Ben Fordham reveals Labor’s unease over Jodi McKay’s leadership

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JODI MCKAY
Ben Fordham has revealed Labor MPs are unhappy with Jodi McKay’s leadership after she provided a letter of support for a convicted paedophile.

The NSW Labor leader has denied the letter for a Tamil man attempting to obtain an Australian visa was a show of support.

“To put it bluntly, she’s finished,” Ben said.

Ben has spoken off-air to Labor MP’s who have criticised her leadership.

“Jodi hasn’t got the depth or the intellect to be leader,” one said.

“Her polling is the worst in NSW Opposition history,” another told Ben.

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse

