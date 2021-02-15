2GB
Ray Hadley clashes with Jodi McKay over letter for paedophile in explosive interview

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
JODI MCKAY
NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay has denied she provided a letter of support for a convicted paedophile.

Nine News obtained a letter NSW Labor leader wrote for a Tamil man attempting to obtain an Australian visa.

The man was convicted in 2017 for indecently assaulting a 13 year-old-girl in western Sydney and was sentenced to 12 months jail.

Ms McKay denies that the letter was one giving support.

“Quite frankly, I am outraged that this is being levelled at me,” she told Ray Hadley.

“You need to take a step back here. Jodi, you don’t get this!” Ray hit back.

“I don’t know how you can sit here telling my listeners or me that you signed the letter on behalf of constituents, and you don’t understand the gravity of blindly signing the letter.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Handout

NewsNSWPolitics
