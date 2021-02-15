2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ministers call on Labor leader to step down over support of paedophile

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David ElliottJODI MCKAY
Article image for Ministers call on Labor leader to step down over support of paedophile

NSW Police Minister David Elliott says Jodi McKay should stand down after legal documents claimed she wrote a letter of support for a convicted paedophile.

Nine News revealed the NSW Labor leader provided a letter of support for a Tamil man attempting to obtain an Australian visa. (See below)

The man was convicted in 2017 for indecently assaulting a 13 year-old-girl in western Sydney and was sentenced to 12 months jail.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham Ms McKay needs to resign.

“Why would a member of parliament defend anybody convicted of paedophilia?

“She cannot stand up in parliament and criticise Gladys … and then turn around and justify how she defends paedophiles.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ben Fordham “her position is completely untenable”.

“She’s in big trouble and she’s digging furiously.

“How many other criminals has she supported?

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873