Ministers call on Labor leader to step down over support of paedophile

NSW Police Minister David Elliott says Jodi McKay should stand down after legal documents claimed she wrote a letter of support for a convicted paedophile.

Nine News revealed the NSW Labor leader provided a letter of support for a Tamil man attempting to obtain an Australian visa. (See below)

The man was convicted in 2017 for indecently assaulting a 13 year-old-girl in western Sydney and was sentenced to 12 months jail.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham Ms McKay needs to resign.

“Why would a member of parliament defend anybody convicted of paedophilia?

“She cannot stand up in parliament and criticise Gladys … and then turn around and justify how she defends paedophiles.”

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ben Fordham “her position is completely untenable”.

“She’s in big trouble and she’s digging furiously.

“How many other criminals has she supported?

Image: Nine News