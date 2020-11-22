2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Shannon Noll’s surprise guest..

Shannon Noll’s surprise guest at live show

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Shannon Noll’s surprise guest at live show

Shannon Noll was performing a gig at Coffs Harbour when he spotted a surprise guest.

The singer caught the snake and moved it to a safe place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shannon Noll (@nollsie)

Shannon told Ben Fordham how it all happened.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873