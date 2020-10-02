Serious health concerns for US President after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19, upending the election campaign.

The diagnoses came soon after one of the President’s aides, Hope Hicks, who travelled with him multiple times this week, tested positive.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

While the President is ‘feeling good’ according to wife Melania, microbiologist and infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon told Jim Wilson the next two weeks will be crucial in determining the true extent of the virus’s impact on Mr Trump’s health.

Age and weight, he said, are enormous risk factors.

“If you’re in the 65-75 year age group … it’s a 2.4 per cent [chance of dying] … so it’s a ten times higher rate.

“The more you’ve got going on, the more you’re likely to have some straws break the camel’s back.

“It’s really going to be a matter of waiting and seeing.”

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images