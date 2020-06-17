Senator’s one-line response for Daniel Andrews over travel exclusion

2GB
Mark Levy
daniel andrewsSouth AustraliaVictoria

A war of words has erupted after the Victorian Premier sledged South Australia’s decision to re-open borders to visitors from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania. 

Asked about the travel bubble today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews responded with a fiery quip.

“I don’t want to be offensive to South Australians, but why would you want to go there?”

South Australia Senator Andrew McLachlan released the statement below.

Senator McLachlan told Mark Levy Premier Andrews should focus on his own state.

“I suggest Premier Andrews focuses on cleaning up his own backyard before he starts throwing stones at my beautiful state,” he said.

“We are virtually virus free, we are a standout on the mainland, along with NT and WA.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

 

