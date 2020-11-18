2GB
Senator’s furious outcry over government’s ‘almighty cover-up’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Jacqui LambieMental Healthveteran suicidesVeterans
Article image for Senator’s furious outcry over government’s ‘almighty cover-up’

Shocking evidence heard by a senate enquiry has renewed the push for a Royal Commission into veteran suicides.

The inquiry into the government’s proposed commission heard five current and ex-service have taken their lives this week alone.

Jim Wilson echoed calls to appoint a fully independent commissioner to investigate the “very, very disturbing” numbers.

“This is extremely serious. It’s a national disgrace, and it must be addressed.

“Forget all the government red tape: we need to act, and act quickly.”

Senator Jacqui Lambie, a long time advocate for veterans, told Jim Wilson the appointing of former brigadier Bernadette Boss as interim commissioner is “a cover-up at it’s almightiest”.

She compared it to the hypothetical appointment of John Setka to head the Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption.

“We’re only actually getting second-degree offered to us. Aren’t we good enough to deserve a Royal Commission?

“There is no trust left in it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
