Scott Morrison reminds Australians of crucial measures to contain COVID-19

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is encouraging Australians to maintain social distancing as coronavirus cases rise.

Melbourne is in lockdown after a spike in community transmission.

NSW is being warned to remain on “high alert” as a cluster has emerged from a Sydney pub, with additional cases to be announced today.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley it’s crucial Australians follow health advice.

“It is a reminder of how important it is to continue to observe social distancing.

“We don’t want to have to go back, but that requires everybody to keep showing that discipline.”

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNews
