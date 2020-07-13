Scott Morrison reminds Australians of crucial measures to contain COVID-19
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is encouraging Australians to maintain social distancing as coronavirus cases rise.
Melbourne is in lockdown after a spike in community transmission.
NSW is being warned to remain on “high alert” as a cluster has emerged from a Sydney pub, with additional cases to be announced today.
Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley it’s crucial Australians follow health advice.
“It is a reminder of how important it is to continue to observe social distancing.
“We don’t want to have to go back, but that requires everybody to keep showing that discipline.”
