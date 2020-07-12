EXCLUSIVE | COVID-19 pub cluster reportedly linked to Melbourne infection

The number of cases linked to a cluster from a pub southwest of Sydney has risen overnight.

There have been nine confirmed cases in relation to a cluster at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

The Air Force base in Wagga Wagga is believed to be in lockdown, after a group of defence personnel went to the hotel in Casula, before manning a border crossing.

No one has tested positive to coronavirus at this time.

Ben Fordham understands the source of the infection came from Melbourne.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told Ben they have found linkages to Melbourne but cannot confirm the source of the infection yet.

“Our focus now is on controlling the outbreak.”

