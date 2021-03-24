Scott Morrison invokes biblical teaching amidst criticism

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Ray Hadley he’s prepared to take responsibility for his failures in dealing with parliament’s toxic culture.

A 10 News investigation exposed male staffers filming and sharing videos of themselves engaged in solo sex acts in female parliamentarians’ offices.

Mr Morrison told Ray “a great act of disgusting disrespect” was perpetrated against the chief whip; a “good friend” of the Prime Minister.

He explained he doesn’t want to start a war between the genders – “we’re all Australians” – but warned societal change and ‘”getting back to … basic moral principles” is needed.

“Government can’t solve all these issues.

“Blokes don’t get it right all the time, we all know that, but what matters is that we’re desperately trying to.

“[Australians] don’t want to make this a whole identity issue.

“‘Love one another’ – it was a pretty good rule, it was laid down a long time ago, and it’s one that I try and live my life by.”

