SCG poised to hold fourth Test in lieu of QLD

The SCG is preparing to hold back-to-back matches for the Border–Gavaskar Trophy should the Indian side decide to boycott Brisbane’s Test.

“It’s a possibility but I don’t think it’s anyone’s preference,” said NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres.

“The changes around border restrictions are happening in the middle of the Test series.

“We’ve all got to be able to adapt to those changes.”

Mr Ayres told Luke Grant the state will ‘step up to the plate’ should the Brisbane Test fall through.

