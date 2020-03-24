Savvy pub owner’s lockdown loophole

Publican Martin Short has found a clever loophole to get around government restrictions and keep the lights on.

Mr Short, the owner of several Sydney pubs, has been stockpiling groceries to turn his venues into temporary convenience stores, classified as an ‘essential service’ under the new regulations.

He’s removed the furniture and replaced it with fridges and freezers, selling meat and pre-made meals to keep as many staff in jobs as possible.

“I’ve had to let hundreds of casual staff go. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done in my life.

“You’ve got no choice.”

Image: Getty/Grant Faint