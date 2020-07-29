2GB
Ryan Papenhuyzen ‘absolutely’ in the running for State of Origin

47 mins ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERJoseph SuaaliiNSW Bluesrugby league featuredRyan Papenhuyzen

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has revealed Ryan Papenhuyzen is a contender for the 2020 State of Origin team.

After a ringing endorsement from Peter Sterling, Mark asked Freddy if the Melbourne Storm fullback is in his calculations.

Freddy said Papenhuyzen is a “fantastic player” who is “absolutely” in the reckoning to don a blue jersey.

“There’s a few blokes like that who could just come on and break up a game.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

The Blues coach also endorsed a rule change signposted by ARLC chairman Peter V’landys to allow now 16-year-old Joseph Suaalii to play first grade,.

Freddy said Suaalii is perfectly capable of taking on adult players, as long as his training is well-managed.

“I’ve seen him play once: he handled those kids – they were a couple of years above him – he did it with ease.

“Sometimes you’ve got to bend the rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues

Mark Levy
