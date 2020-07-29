Ryan Papenhuyzen ‘absolutely’ in the running for State of Origin

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has revealed Ryan Papenhuyzen is a contender for the 2020 State of Origin team.

After a ringing endorsement from Peter Sterling, Mark asked Freddy if the Melbourne Storm fullback is in his calculations.

Freddy said Papenhuyzen is a “fantastic player” who is “absolutely” in the reckoning to don a blue jersey.

“There’s a few blokes like that who could just come on and break up a game.”

The Blues coach also endorsed a rule change signposted by ARLC chairman Peter V’landys to allow now 16-year-old Joseph Suaalii to play first grade,.

Freddy said Suaalii is perfectly capable of taking on adult players, as long as his training is well-managed.

“I’ve seen him play once: he handled those kids – they were a couple of years above him – he did it with ease.

“Sometimes you’ve got to bend the rules.”

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues