Roosters coach rules Joseph Suaalii out of round four debut
Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has revealed to Mark Levy youngster Joseph Suaalii will not play in their weekend clash with the NZ Warriors.
Despite the 17-year-old’s contract being signed off this week, Robinson said Suaalii will “most likely not” make it onto the field.
“He’ll be in the 21, I want to give him some of that experience, but we’re pretty good in the outside backs at the moment.
“I do want to get him closer to the action – Norths don’t play this weekend for us, so I want to give him that experience of an NRL game day.”
Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images