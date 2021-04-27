2GB
Rodger Corser outs the TV legend sneaking into ‘Doctor Doctor’

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Doctor Doctor star Rodger Corser has revealed a TV legend has made a habit of sneaking into the background of the show. 

The bulk of the show is filmed in the New South Wales town Mudgee, which happens to also be the hometown of Ken Sutcliffe.

“Yeah look, Ken’s been an extra in our show and then when we film on the main street, it’s funny how he finds his way into the café across the road,” Corser told Deborah Knight.

“He just comes over and says g’day.”

But Deborah saw an opportunity for the Doctor Doctor team.

“He could cut your hair while he’s there – he’s a trained barber,” she said. “Put his skills to use next time you see him.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

