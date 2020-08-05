RFS Commissioner stresses need for patience in fire fuel debate

The RFS Commissioner is insisting the Emergency Services Minister is “on top of” the debate over fuel load clearing.

Bega MP Andrew Constance yesterday called for landowners to be given the power to clear fire fuel off their own properties without facing massive fines.

RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers gave Jim Wilson a cautious response on the issue, noting he has raised the matter in discussions with Emergency Services Minister David Elliot.

“He’s quite keen to see homeowners enabled to do appropriate works.

“What we’ve got to do is just give the government time to receive that report … and then obviously provide a response.

“You don’t want to do one thing that’s out of kilter with the whole review.”

Six LGAs in the Northern Tablelands have already entered an early fire season.

