‘I’m not going to apologise’: Andrew Constance demands action ahead of fire season

Transport Minister Andrew Constance is calling on the government to implement immediate changes as the fire season approaches.

After a horror 2019-20 bushfire season, the Bega MP is pushing for reforms to clear land and reduce fire fuel loads.

Mr Constance said landowners must be given the power to clear fire fuel off their own properties without facing massive fines.

The NSW bushfire inquiry has handed its report to Premier Gladys Berejiklian but the Royal Commission into bushfires has had its deadline extended to October 28.

Mr Constance told Ray Hadley action needs to happen now.

“I’m not meaning to criticise, I 100 per cent respect the process.

“But there are immediate things with the outcomes needing to happen today.

“People want change and I’m not going to apologise for trying to get those outcomes.”

