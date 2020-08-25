Restrictions expected to be eased for NSW-Victoria border towns

Some travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border are expected to be eased over the coming days after weeks of lobbying from border towns.

Over the next 10 days, it’s expected the border zone will be moved from a 2.5 kilometre radius back to 50 kilometres.

Victoria has recorded 148 new cases since yesterday, and another eight people have died.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who is in Albury, made the announcement via social media.

He has been lobbying for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to relax restrictions in the border communities crippled by the permit system.

Mr Barilaro foreshadowed “a couple of additional adjustments to give more freedom to those on both sides of the border to work and function as a community.”

“Further changes we are working towards include allowing the agriculture workforce to travel across the border, initially within a 100km radius, and creating quarantine areas closer to the border.”

Image: Getty