Reporter assaulted live on-air recalls ‘terrifying’ moment

Nine’s Europe Correspondent Sophie Walsh has spoken to Ben Fordham after she was assaulted live on-air.

Sophie was covering the upcoming protests from London when a man came up and grabbed her reportedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” and making stabbing motions.

Her cameraman then chased the man with a light stand down Hyde Park until he was arrested.

Nine’s Europe Correspondent Sophie Walsh has been assaulted live on air while covering upcoming protests from London. @sophie_walsh9 #9News pic.twitter.com/C7Oin84kiy — Nine News Perth (@9NewsPerth) June 3, 2020

“It was terrifying,” Sophie told Ben Fordham.

“I managed to get free and he was standing about five metres away from me when I was back on-air and that’s why I was struggling to find the words to say anything while I was on camera.

“It’s also the third anniversary of the London Bridge terror attacks.”

Image: Nine News