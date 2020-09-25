Remembering Dean Jones and the test ‘like no other’

Dean Jones’ teammate Greg Ritchie has paid tribute to the late legend of Australian cricket, recalling his endurance at the tied 1986 Chennai test.

Mr Ritchie told James Willis it was a match “like no other”, verifying Allan Border’s famous challenge to Dean Jones to persevere in the sweltering Indian heat.

“We’ve all had a lot of beers on that story … but I’m telling you, that was an innings the likes of which I think will never be repeated.

“It was remarkable, and something I’ll never forget … it just epitomised what type of character he was.

