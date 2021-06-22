Regional NSW mouse plague continues despite promises of support
NSW farmers are still fighting off a devastating mouse plague despite promises of government support and hopes that the cold snap would rid them of the mice.
The NSW government had announced a range of poisons would be made available to help farmers treat grain.
Gilgandra Farmer Greg Younghusband told Ben Fordham the situation hasn’t improved.
“We’re a bit nervous coming into spring.”
Fiver for a Farmer founder Jack Berne will team up with a number of charities to help dedicate $30,000 to help farmers suffering from the mouse plague.
Press PLAY below to hear the details