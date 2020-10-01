2GB
Regional communities demand end to ‘one size fits all’ restrictions

43 mins ago
Ray Hadley
JODI MCKAYRegional NSWrestrictions

Frustration over restrictions is growing as the days without community transmission outside metropolitan NSW wear on.

With calls for a one-person-per-two-sqm rule to replace the current four sqm rule, NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay told Ray Hadley rural and regional communities should get first crack.

“What is so ridiculous is that you can go to the footy and have 40,000 people there, but a bloke in a pub in Walgett can’t stand up to have a drink.

“They’ve had a ‘one size fits all’ approach … but we think that it’s time to actually start looking at how we ease restrictions in those areas.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
