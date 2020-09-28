2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Hospitality industry pushing for relaxation..

Hospitality industry pushing for relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Tony Shepherd

Pubs, clubs and restaurants are pushing for coronavirus restrictions to be relaxed and capacities to double.

Key industry groups are calling for a one-person-per-two-sqm rule to replace the current four sqm rule.

Former president of the Business Council of Australia Tony Shepherd told Ben Fordham the government should slowly reduce restrictions.

“You’ve got to have a go. You’ve got to start relaxing, but monitor it closely, and don’t do it too suddenly.

“Trial it, see how you go.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873