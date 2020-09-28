Hospitality industry pushing for relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Pubs, clubs and restaurants are pushing for coronavirus restrictions to be relaxed and capacities to double.

Key industry groups are calling for a one-person-per-two-sqm rule to replace the current four sqm rule.

Former president of the Business Council of Australia Tony Shepherd told Ben Fordham the government should slowly reduce restrictions.

“You’ve got to have a go. You’ve got to start relaxing, but monitor it closely, and don’t do it too suddenly.

“Trial it, see how you go.”

