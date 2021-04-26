‘Real sense of relief’ as public inquiry ends ‘lunacy’ for Central Coast ratepayers

The NSW Government has announced a public inquiry into Central Coast Council, amid an ongoing suspension due to its $565 million debt.

An administrator was appointed in October 2020, and at the culmination of the inquiry Commissioner Ms Roslyn McCulloch may recommend the council’s dismissal.

Former Central Coast Council councillor Troy Marquart resigned in protest last year, and told Jim Wilson the inquiry has brought him a “real sense of relief”.

“At least for now … the ratepayers will not be subjected to the lunacy that I had to witness with my own eyes.

“I think every single Central Coast ratepayer out there should put the Minister for Local Government on their Christmas card list.”

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Jim everyone involved in the council will be scrutinised.

“There is still a lot more to be discovered in terms of culpability and responsibility.”

