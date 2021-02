Now that Ray Hadley and Matty Johns have exchanged weightloss advice, Matty’s family have reached out to Ray for more health insights.

Ray shared the accompanying picture of Matty’s skincare issue for listeners’ input.

“In attempt to help him, I sent him a personal message … Mate, I’d see a skin specialist today, urgently.

“He’s replied ‘Ray, I’m a step ahead of you…'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story