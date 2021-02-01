‘An absolute mess’: Ray Hadley returns fire at Matty Johns over unsolicited advice
NRL commentator Matty Johns is in Ray Hadley’s bad books after offering some unsolicited health advice.
Matty admonished Ray for indulging in a big meal at the weekend – despite Ray losing nearly 20kg!
“Try lettuce, it’s very filling,” Matty signed off.
“It’s funny how the radio industry survived his retirement,” Ray quipped.
“He sent me a rather appropriate photo … one dumbbell holding another dumbbell!”
Ray had his own feedback and advice for the “absolute mess” Matty Johns…
