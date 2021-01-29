2GB
Ray Hadley hilariously berates ‘tighta**’ Police Minister

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley has offered the NSW Police Minister some words of advice as they continue on their weight loss journey together.

Ray Hadley and David Elliott have appeared in The Daily Telegraph after they lost 19kg and 16kg, respectively.

But Ray noticed something off about the Police Minister’s suit he wore to the photoshoot.

“One of your ministerial colleagues tell me … there were staff from your office running around looking for bulldog clips!

“I’m thinking, here’s a bloke wearing a sack to work as a minister.”

But Mr Elliott insists he has more weight to lose before he takes in his suits.

“I’m prepared to say that you’re a big unit who’s also a tighta**!” Ray declared.

“If you look so dishevelled in this ill-fitting suit walking down Macquarie Street, I reckon if you carry a cup people might start putting money in it for ya!

“I can’t get through to this bloke.”

