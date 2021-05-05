2GB
Ray Hadley’s ‘titivating’ moment as a Men’s Health cover man

38 mins ago
Never one to shy from Ben Fordham’s challenges, Ray Hadley is now a Men’s Health cover man … unofficially.

Men’s Health editor Scott Henderson admitted Ray had been “pipped at the post” for the real cover by Adam Fraser, “a casual five times CrossFit Games winner”.

As a compromise, Mr Henderson provided a mock-up cover with Ray in his rightful place (see below).

Readers of the latest issue will find Ray’s feature in the middle of the magazine – all according to strategy, Ray assured.

Ben Fordham: “Oh you’ve got to tease, you’ve got to get them flicking through the first 27 pages.”

Ray Hadley: “Titivating.”

Ben Fordham: “Is it titillating or titivating? One of the two!”

Press PLAY below to hear the chat

The mock-up cover (click for full size):

 

