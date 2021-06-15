Ray Hadley’s impassioned plea to CHO as son kept apart from dying father

Ray Hadley is pleading with the Queensland Chief Health Officer to show compassion and help a dying father see his son.

The Gold Coast man is in hospital with cancer, but his son and daughter-in-law have been denied an exemption to come and see him for the last time.

The couple have remained stuck in hotel quarantine after arriving from the United States despite being fully vaccinated and returning negative COVID-19 tests.

“Surely to goodness, there’s some compassion there somewhere,” Ray Hadley said.

“Please, Doctor Young, please.”

