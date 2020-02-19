Ray Hadley’s gigantic surprise for couple’s 48th wedding anniversary

Listener Merlene got the surprise of her life with a very special phone call from Ray Hadley on her 48th wedding anniversary.

After jackpotting to $14,000, the largest ever 2GB for Me prize went off during The Ray Hadley Morning Show, and it couldn’t have gone to a better winner.

Merlene and her husband Peter were celebrating their anniversary at home together when the phone rang with the best present imaginable.

See the moment below

Enter HERE for your chance to win big