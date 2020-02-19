2GB
Ray Hadley’s gigantic surprise for couple’s 48th wedding anniversary

5 hours ago
2GB FOR ME WINNER
2GB for MeMerlene

Listener Merlene got the surprise of her life with a very special phone call from Ray Hadley on her 48th wedding anniversary.

After jackpotting to $14,000, the largest ever 2GB for Me prize went off during The Ray Hadley Morning Show, and it couldn’t have gone to a better winner.

Merlene and her husband Peter were celebrating their anniversary at home together when the phone rang with the best present imaginable.

See the moment below

 

