Thanks to an inside source, Ray Hadley has revealed to listeners a “funny story” about Australian-American comedian Jim Jefferies.

As it turns out, Jefferies might’ve had a rather different career in entertainment had his original path brought more success.

“This is not a gee-up!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray Hadley’s revelation

Image: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images