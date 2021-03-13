2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley pays tribute to John Brennan

4 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
JOHN BRENNAN
Article image for Ray Hadley pays tribute to John Brennan

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to iconic radio programmer John Brennan, who has passed away at the age of 89.

“Brenno” as he was affectionately known, leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades.

As programmer of 2GB, 2UE and 2SM, he helped introduce talk radio to Australia, mentoring some of the biggest names including Ray and Alan Jones.

Ray says Brennan had a huge influence on his radio career.

“I owe that man just about everything in my career,” Ray said.

“This is the only man that ever triumphed as a program director in both the music and talk formats.”

 

Click ‘play’ to hear the full tribute below.

Image: Kate Geraghty/Sydney Morning Herald.

Continuous Call Team
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873