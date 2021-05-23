Ray Hadley pays tribute to close friend Bob Fulton

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to rugby league Immortal and founding member of The Continuous Call Team Bob Fulton.

Bob died aged 74 after a battle with cancer.

Ray shared the moment his dear friend called him to say he didn’t have long left to live.

Press PLAY below to hear the heartfelt tribute

‘The Godfather of Manly’ Ken Arthurson told Ben Fordham he saw himself as a second father to Bob.

“Bozo’s always been my favourite player.

“I just can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the bloke.”

Press PLAY below to hear the tribute

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe

