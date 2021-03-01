Queensland’s two-time pancake champion reveals her strategy

Competitive eater Mimi ‘The Mini Monster’ Zhang has won two consecutive pancake-eating competitions, despite being just 150cm tall.

Mimi ate a record 32 full-sized pancakes at Pancake Manor in Brisbane’s CBD, the day after taking out the Garden City restaurant’s competition.

She told Deborah Knight she doesn’t slow down for much topping.

“I just go hungry.

“I can’t starve myself from the day before, because that will make my stomach shrink. [But] I’ll be hungry every day!”

Mimi won a year’s supply of pancakes, which she doesn’t tire from eating – even making pancakes at home!

Image: Instagram/Mimi Zhang