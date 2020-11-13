Queensland Premier’s control over COVID questioned by Prime Minister

Today’s National Cabinet meeting examined COVID-19 responses nationwide and revealed a positive implication for the QLD border closure.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Jim Wilson he’s optimistic about the Queensland border opening to Sydneysiders by Christmas under the agreed upon framework at the National Cabinet.

“I hope to see that soon; there’s no reason not to be confident in making that decision in Queensland.

“Borders are not a sign that you’ve got it under control, borders are a sign that you don’t think you can control it.

“When you’ve had the lockdown, it’s not because everything worked, it’s because everything failed.”

Mr Morrison said Queenslanders should “feel confident about their borders opening” and the ability of their government to handle it.

“The delay can only suggest that perhaps they don’t think they can, and I don’t think they’ve got any reason to think that.”

