Queensland Health’s NRL suspension takes Peter V’landys by surprise

With south-east Queensland sent into lockdown with little warning, the NRL was this weekend forced to fit games into a Sunday triple-header.

Having delayed Saturday’s games, the Bulldogs vs Titans and Sharks vs Sea Eagles games have been shunted to tonight.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys admitted to Jim Wilson the snap lockdown and its ban on sporting competitions “came as a bit of a shock”.

“We had an agreement if there was a lockdown, that we’d continue to play with no crowds.

“Naturally, then we had to put the wheels in motion to see if we could continue the competition … and we were able to do so by introducing more stringent biosecurity protocols.”

Meanwhile Melbourne is in the mix to host the Grand Final, Mr V’landys confirmed.

“Our preference is that we play before the biggest audience we can.”

