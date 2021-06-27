2GB
QLD’s ‘improved performance’ despite Origin loss: Phil Gould

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Channel 9 commentator Phil Gould has commended the NSW Origin team after they claimed a 26-0 win against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

The Blues now hold a 2-nil lead in the series, ahead of game three next month.

Mr Gould told Ben Fordham, while the second half was competitive, there was no doubt which team would win.

“NSW pretty much had it wrapped up by halftime.

“It was actually an improved performance from Queensland, I thought.”

