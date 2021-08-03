QLD Chief Health Officer backflips on controversial opinion amid new government deal

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has walked back her controversial vaccination stance, just 24 hours after doubling down.

Dr Jeannette Young yesterday reiterated only people aged over 60 should receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, while others wait for Pfizer to become available.

Today, Dr Young told the press as Brisbane edges closer to a wide outbreak of the Delta strain, now “is the time to go and have that discussion with your GP”.

It was announced this morning Queensland has accepted the Commonwealth’s offer for an additional 150,000 AstraZeneca doses.

“I want those extra doses going into arms this week – that’s critical,” Dr Young said.

Ray Hadley suggested “someone’s tugged her coat”.

“It’s fitting we should be at the Olympics,” Ray said. “That’s a Nadia Comaneci-type backflip.”

Image: Nine News, Getty